WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi draws on ‘special memories’ of Harare, says THIS before Zimbabwe T20I series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had scored 175 in U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare, where three-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe will be played.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to return to Team India playing 11 in 1st T20 vs Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to return to the Team India playing 11 after being dropped for fifth T20I match vs England. Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days, has only managed to score 42 runs in 3 matches against England with a best of 15.

But with Sanju Samson out of the squad for the Zimbabwe T20I series, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy will be back in Team India colours for the 1st T20 match at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Sooryavanshi will have ‘special memories’ of the venue, where he smashed an incredible 175 in 80 balls for India vs England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final.

“It’s a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone’s dream and it’s a very special moment,” Sooryavanshi was quoted as saying in a video on BCCI’s official website.

“I’m playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling… really enjoying it,” he added.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi speak before first T20 vs Zimbabwe HERE…

Back to the scene of a record-breaking performance ✨ With more history in his sights for #TeamIndia , , ft. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – By @ameyatilak #ZIMvIND https://t.co/naNWgISaas — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2026

Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap in the IPL 2026 season after scoring 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3. But he has had a roller-coaster ride since then. The Bihar opener had a modest time in the India ‘A’ tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan before blasting a 11-ball fifty in the final against the Lankans.

His debut against England in the five-match T20I series didn’t go as planned and he will be hoping for better returns in series against Zimbabwe.

“Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it’s part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team,” Sooryavanshi said.

He acknowledged the role of his family members and coaches to handle the setbacks in his life. “It’s an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also,” he added.

The Team India prodigy will bank of his previous knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe to succeed in the upcoming series. “The pitches and the conditions here, I’ve got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.

“I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game… and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward,” Sooryavanshi felt.