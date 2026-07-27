WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls short of achieving huge WORLD RECORD, becomes 2nd highest…

Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named the 'Player of the Series' after 3-0 win over Zimbabwe as he scored 151 runs in 3 matches with a top-score of 81.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 81 against Zimbabwe in third T20 match in Harare. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ZIM 2026 3rd T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped off a brilliant tour of Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series with a career-best score of 81 in the third and final game at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Sooryavanshi’s 81 off 49 balls was studded with 4 sixes and 8 fours as Indians defeated the home side by 35 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series.

The 15-year-old Indian opener’s knock of 81 just fell short of breaking another world record in T20I cricket. Sooryavanshi achieved the second-best knock in T20I cricket by any teenage batter in the history of the game.

The world record is currently held by Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had hit 87 off 45 balls against Zimbabwe as a 19-year-old back in 2021 in a T20I match. Although, Sooryavanshi is 4 years younger than Gurbaz, he fell short of the World Record by 6 six runs.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his career-best knock of 81 vs Zimbabwe in 3rd T20 HERE…

Gurbaz had also scored 79 against West Indies as a 17-year-old for Afghanistan back in 2019 and a 61 against Zimbabwe in the same year.

Here are the highest T20I score by Teenagers (Full-Member Country)…

Score Name Country Against Year 87 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Zimbabwe 2021 81 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Zimbabwe 2026 79 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan West Indies 2019 71 Junaid Siddiqui Bangladesh Pakistan 2007 61 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Zimbabwe 2019 60 Harry Tector Ireland Netherlands 2019

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever cricketer to score a fifty in international cricket last week, was named the ‘Player of the Series’ after scoring 151 runs in 3 matches vs Zimbabwe.

“It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me – the captain, the coaches, everyone – so I’m very happy,” Sooryavanshi said after the third T20 match on Sunday.

“My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach,” the Rajasthan Royals opener added.

It was a great comeback from the Bihar opener, who had only scored 42 runs in 3 matches after making his debut against England earlier this month.