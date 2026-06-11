WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets Indians off to EXPLOSIVE start in 2nd ODI vs Afghanistan ‘A’

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a strike-rate of over 200 in the second ODI match of the tri-series against Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Thursday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 44 in 22 balls against Afghanistan A in tri-series match. (Source: X)

IND A vs AFG A 2026 2nd ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has come into the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka with a massive reputation to uphold. Sooryavanshi is part of the India ‘A’ squad for the tri-series which also involves Afghanistan ‘A’. In the opening game of the tri-series, Sooryavanshi disappointed his fans after departing in the 4th over vs Sri Lanka for 14.

In the second ODI against Afghanistan ‘A’ in Dambulla on Thursday, Sooryavanshi’s full power was on show as in typical fashion he started off with fours off the first two balls he faced in the opening over of the match bowled by Mohammad Ibrahim.

Sooryavanshi, who won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 776 runs at an amazing strike-rate of 237.3, them smashed a couple of more boundaries off Abdollah Ahmadzai in the 4th over to race to 23 in 11 balls. It followed a couple of more boundaries in the 5th over bowled by Ibrahim as India’s 50-run opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh came up in 5th over of the match.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in blazing form vs Afghanistan ‘A’ HERE…

FIRST BALL. FOUR. ROUTINE. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasting no time once again. Watch #INDvAFG in the #TalentTVCup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/KmvxFwqmyR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 11, 2026

Sooryavanshi added three more fours in the next two overs off Ibrahim and Ahmadzai to race to 44 off 21 balls with 9 fours by the end of 7th over in the Indian innings as Indian total read 74 for no loss. But to the disappoint of his millions of fans around the world, Sooryavanshi could not complete his maiden List A fifty with India ‘A’ team.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener was bounced out by Ahmadzai for 44 off 22 balls to be caught behind by Mohammad Ishaq. Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh managed to keep the scoring rate above 10 runs per over even in the ODI match.

Also Read | India A vs Afghanistan A 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Rain halts play after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh’s blazing start

After Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, Prabhsimran Singh carried on in the same fashion. The Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-opener completed his 50 off 39 balls after failing in the first ODI against Sri Lanka ‘A’, where he was dismissed for only 2.

Prabhsimran smashed 14 fours in his knock of 84 off 69 before being caught by Afghan wicketkeeper Ishaq off spinner Imran. He had put on 79 runs for third wicket with first game’s centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad and was looking well set to complete his century but disappointingly fell short just before teams went off the field due to rain in Dambulla.

The Punjab opener, who was retained for Rs 4 crore by Bollywood star Preity Zinta’s PBKS ahead of IPL 2026, scored 510 runs in 14 matches with 6 fifties.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is preparing himself for a debut with the senior team as he has called up for the T20I series against Ireland and England starting later this month as well as the Asian Games 2026 in Japan in September.