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WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left in tears after RRs back-to-back defeats in IPL 2026

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left in tears after RR’s back-to-back defeats in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals suffer back-to-back defeats in IPL 2026 as KKR register a four-wicket win, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen deeply emotional after the match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left in tears after RR's back-to-back defeats (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their first win of IPL 2026 at the Eden gardens, after handing Rajasthan Royals their second defeat of the season. The cameras caught 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting alone by the boundary rope.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Riyan Parag’s side remain firmly in the top four. The young sensation, who played an explosive knock of 46 off 28 balls, was seen deeply emotional, seemingly taking the narrow loss to heart.

Sooryavanhsi’s emotional moment didn’t go unnoticed, even by the opposition camp. In a quiet gesture of sportsmanship, a member of the KKR support staff walked over and sat beside him on the outfield, offering reassurance and calm words as he tried to regain his composure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was was seen deeply emotional after the loss, watch video here…

Yesterday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted crying after the game… This guy is unbelievable! Whether he gets out early or the team loses, he wears his heart on his sleeve. Honestly, that’s that 15-year-old mindset I know I would’ve been doing the exact same thing at that age! 🤣… pic.twitter.com/Ug6X4gVqks — OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 20, 2026

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Sooryavanshi had earlier impressed on a pitch that offered little help. Showing fearlessness beyond his years, he took on the KKR bowlers confidently as he smashed six boundaries and two towering six, giving Rajasthan Royals a strong start when others found it difficult to handle the spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

However, his dismissal, proved to be a turning point as RR’s innings as they lost momentum and eventually collapsed for 155. From the dugout, he watched KKR’s middle order steadily close in on the target, his anxiety building as the game slipped away, before emotions finally took over once the winning runs were scored.

Coming to chase a modest total of 156, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a shaky start as they were 5/2 in the second over. But unbeaten knock from vice-captain Rinku Singh, along with crucial runs from Anukul Roy guided KKR to four-wickets win over RR.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be back in action on April 22 as they Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

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