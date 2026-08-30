WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sizzles on ‘captaincy debut’ with…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an instant impact on his captaincy debut for East Zone, making a successful last-second DRS call against Central Zone.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after his successful last-second DRS call on captaincy debut. (Photo: IANS)

Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an instant impact on his first day as East Zone captain in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. Standing in for the injured Ishan Kishan, the teenager made a bold last-second DRS review that worked perfectly and left him smiling.

In the 40th over, Mukesh Kumar bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump. Aryan Juyal attempted to punch it through the off side but missed.

The East Zone fielders appealed, but the umpire remained unmoved.

Sooryavanshi decided to review the decision with just three seconds remaining on the review timer. The ball went past the bat and UltraEdge clearly showed a spike, giving the edge. Juyal was given out for 46.

Sooryavanshi’s face lit up with joy as he celebrated the successful review with his teammates. The video of his reaction quickly spread on social media.

Stand-in Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for the review with 3 seconds remaining…and gets it right DRS done right as the set Aryan Juyal (46) is dismissed ✅ The celebrations say it all #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/IwBQbr8hJQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 30, 2026

East Zone bowl out Central Zone for 266

The successful review was part of a strong bowling performance by East Zone, who dismissed Central Zone for 266 on the opening day at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Tripura medium-pacer Abhijit Sarkar led the attack with figures of 3 for 38. Mukesh Kumar took 3 for 56, including the important wicket of captain Rajat Patidar for 12. Mohammed Shami supported them with 2 for 42.

Central Zone lost early wickets and never fully recovered. Apart from Rinku Singh’s 60 and Juyal’s 46, no other batter managed a substantial score.

Rinku fought well and added 55 runs with Harsh Dubey, while a late partnership between Yash Thakur, who remained unbeaten on 30, and Arshad Khan helped Central Zone push their total past 250.

Also Read: WATCH: Pakistan captain Babar Azam dismissed by brute of a delivery by Jofra Archer at Lord’s Test

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes charge in Ishan Kishan’s absence

Regular skipper Ishan Kishan was off the field after picking up a hand injury. Sooryavanshi, who was named vice-captain for the tournament, took over the leadership role and showed clear thinking under pressure.

His first major decision as captain brought a crucial breakthrough and lifted the team. The moment showcased his brilliant cricketing instincts and his calmness at a young age.

East Zone begin first innings on Day 2

East Zone will begin their first innings on day two, with the pitch expected to continue offering assistance to the seamers.

The visitors will now look to build a strong first-innings lead after restricting Central Zone to 266.

Brief Scores

Central Zone: 266 in 80.1 overs (Rinku Singh 60, Aryan Juyal 46; Abhijit Sarkar 3/38, Mukesh Kumar 3/56, Mohammed Shami 2/42)

East Zone: Yet to bat