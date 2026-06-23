WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Team India JERSEY revealed ahead of debut vs Ireland this week

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to make his international debut with Team India in the first T20I match vs Ireland in Belfast on Friday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his Team India jersey. (Source: X)

India vs Ireland 2026 T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to become to youngest-ever debutant in Indian cricket team at the age of just 15. The Bihar and Rajasthan Royals opener could play his first-ever match in Team India colours against Ireland in the first game of two-match series at Belfast on Friday. Ahead of his debut, Sooryavanshi was a pleasant surprise from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the team hotel in Ireland.

Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest-ever winner of Orange Cap in the IPL 2026 after scoring 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.3, earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team for T20I series against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games 2026 later this year.

The BCCI presented him with his first ever Team India jersey with the number ‘03’ and shared a video which went viral on social media. Sooryavanshi can become youngest Indian debutant in the last 36 years after Sachin Tendulkar, who played his first Test vs Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets his Team India jersey HERE…

Ladies & Gentlemen The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice: that dream is fulfilled now. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words,” Sooryavanshi said in the video.

“I felt like a dream when I saw that T-shirt; I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes things happen that you never imagined could happen. When it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” the Indian batting prodigy added.

Sooryavanshi is coming into the T20I series against Ireland after breaking the world record after scoring a fifty off 11 balls in his knock of 94 off 29 balls with 8 sixes and 12 fours in the 50-over tri-series final for India A against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

India will play two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five matches in England from July 1 to 11. The men’s cricket tournament at the Asian Games will start on September 24 and conclude with the medal matches on October 3.

Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs in 16 innings at an amazing strike-rate of 237.30, including one century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes by breaking the record of Chris Gayle.