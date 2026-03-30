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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi promises a thunderous show against CSK, practice video goes viral

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi promises a thunderous show against CSK, practice video goes viral

Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi, known for his explosive batting and fearless style, gears up for IPL 2026 clash against CSK at the Barsapara Stadium on March 30th

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi practice video goes viral

IPL 2026: In match no.3 of IPL 2026, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings are set to face Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals on Monday, March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed spotlight in the world of cricket with his IPL debut at just 14. Suryavanshi’s batting showcases confidence and determination once he takes guard, it hardly matters who the bowler is or how intimidating the opposition may seem.

Vaibhav, who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL, has shared insights into his cricketing mindset several times. He focuses on playing his “natural game” on the field, embracing an aggressive and fearless approach to batting.

As RR started their preparations for IPL 2026, the Royals shared a video on their ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account showing an intra-squad practice match, where Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal took to the crease.

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Vaibhav explosive batting clip caught everyone’s attention thanks to his trademark batting style. From delicate cover drives to powerful straight-bat shots and audacious scoops, Vaibhav showcased a stunning show that continues to captivate cricket fans around the world.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive batting video goes viral, watch video here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

At the recent ‘Naman Awards’ organized by the BCCI, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s former Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, shared a memorable story from Vaibhav’s IPL debut. Samson recalled how, before the match, Coach Rahul Dravid called the young Vaibhav into his room to guide him, given his tender age. When Dravid asked about his plans for the game, Vaibhav simply said he wanted to step onto the field and play.

On his very first delivery in the IPL, bowled by all-rounder Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav smashed a six, announcing his arrival in spectacular fashion. Since then, the 15-year old is knoen for his aggressive, fearless batting.

He was also played a crucial role in India’s triumph at the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. With IPL 2026 around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big performance on the big stage.

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