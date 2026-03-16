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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals his game plan before IPL 2026, had told Rahul Dravid uda denge sir…

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi reveals his ‘game plan’ before IPL 2026, had told Rahul Dravid ‘uda denge sir…’

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi had become youngest-ever centurion in the Indian Premeir League in the IPL 2025 season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was part of Under-19 World Cup 2026 winning team. (Source: X)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a remarkable debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the age of just 14 years. He became the youngest-ever centurion in the history of IPL, smashing a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in a IPL 2025 match in Jaipur last year.

Bought for Rs 1.1 crore by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Suryavanshi displayed his remarkable talent while scoring 252 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 206.55 with 1 century and 1 fifty to his name. He carried on that form for India Under-19 team and was instrumental in his side winning the Under-19 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year.

Suryavanshi made a statement with his very first ball in IPL with a six off Shardul Thakur while playing against Lucknow Super Giants. Former Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson revealed Suryavanshi’s ‘game plan’ which he had shared before his IPL debut in front of ex-coach Rahul Dravid.

“So Rahul sir asked him, ‘Vaibhav, what’s the plan?’ Vaibhav said, ‘Kuch nahi sir, hum to khelenge (Nothing sir, I’ll just play). So Rahul sir asked, ‘What’s your game?’

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“Vaibhav said, ‘Agar hume pehla ball mila to pehla hi uda denge’(If I get the first ball in my area, I’ll hit it out,” Samson revealed at the BCCI Naman Awards on Sunday.

WATCH Vaibhav Suryavanshi game plan while playing in IPL HERE…

“Agar hume pehla mila, pehle hi uda denge!” Samson unveils Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s simple yet very effective strategy behind his fearless gameplay! Watch BCCI Naman awards https://t.co/8W5zMWhfvk pic.twitter.com/0f04IeP6S2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 15, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wants to win IPL 2026 trophy with Rajasthan Royals

The 14-year-old from Bihar had smashed a match-winning 175 in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final vs England which Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side went on to win. Suryavanshi won te ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final as well as the ‘Player of the Tournament award’.

Suryavanshi revealed that his next target is to win the IPL 2026 title with the Rajasthan Royals, who will be led by Riyan Parag this season with Kumar Sangakkara as the new head coach.

“The goal is to win the trophy for the team this season. If we win the trophy, it benefits the entire franchise as well as my own performance. My aim is to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy,” Suryavanshi said at the BCCI Naman Awards.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana named Best International Cricketers

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were named the Best International Cricketers (Men’s and Women’s) at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday, recognising their outstanding performances in the 2024–2025 season. Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award, while Mandhana received the award for the fifth time.

For Gill, it was his second Cricketer of the Year award after first winning it in 2023. Former Indian cricketers Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour, recognising their outstanding service to Indian cricket.

India’s five trophy-winning sides – 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, 2025 U-19 Women’s World Cup, 2026 Men’s U-19 World Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup – were honoured as well on the Awards night as well.

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