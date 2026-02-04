WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 24-ball Fifty in MASSIVE chase in U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal

Home

Young gun Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed a 24-ball half-century, which included three boundaries and a six in the semi final clash against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup semi-final.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his third half-century in the tournament. He reached his fifty in just 24-ball, which included three boundaries and a six in the semi final clash against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup 2026. At the other end, Aaron George played the perfect supporting role, scoring 20 off 18 balls.

Earlier, centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai powered Afghanistan to a formidable 310/4 in 50 overs against India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men’s U19 World Cup on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

