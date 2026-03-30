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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi STORMS into IPL 2026, unleashes carnage with blistering 15-ball fifty against CSK

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi STORMS into IPL 2026, unleashes carnage with blistering 15-ball fifty against CSK

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines in IPL 2026 opener, smashing a blistering 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 15-ball fifty (Source:PTI)

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned the Barsapara Stadium into his playground, unleashing a storm that left Chennai Super Kings stunned. 15-year-old young sensation smashed 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 season opener.

Chasing a modest target of 129, Rajasthan Royals got an impressive start, thanks to Suryavanshi, putting the match firmly out of Chennai Super Kings reach well before the Powerplay ended. Vaibhav tore through the bowling attack, reaching his fifty in just 15 balls and eventually finishing with 52 runs off 17 deliveries.

His explosive fifty now stands as the third-fastest half-century in Rajasthan Royals IPL history. Sixes dominated his assault, with the young left-hander smashing five sixes and four fours in a breathtaking display of power and timing.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 15-ball fifty, watch video here…

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