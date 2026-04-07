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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi STUNS Jasprit Bumrah with first-ball six, smashes another in a blistering over

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi STUNS Jasprit Bumrah with first-ball six, smashes another in a blistering over

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stuns Jasprit Bumrah with two massive sixes in a rain-hit IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Vaibhav Suryavanshi STUNS Jasprit Bumrah with first-ball six (Source: X)

IPL 2026: The highly anticipated face-off between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah lived up to the hype as the 15-year-old young batter announced himself in style by smashing a six off the very first ball he faced from the star pacer.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals took the field in a rain-hit clash for an 11-overs-a-side match, which turned out to be highly thrilling. The young sensation stunned Bumrah with a first ball six and didn’t stop there as he went on to hammer Bumrah for another towering six, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The lead-up to the match was marked by frustration due to continue rain, which delayed the start by nearly three hours, keeping both players and fans waiting. Eventually, the conditions improved, allowing the game to proceed as a shortened 11-over contest.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the opening over, the much-anticipated clash between Suryavanshi and Bumrah finally unfolded, something fans had been eagerly waiting for all evening.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi STUNS Jasprit Bumrah with first-ball six, watch video here…

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 14-runs in his first over

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s stature and experience, Suryavanshi showcased his fearless approach. The youngster capitalised on a ball in the slot, smashing it over wide long-on for a stunning six. A couple of deliveries later, he struck again, but this time pulling a short ball into the stands over backward square leg to make it two sixes in the over.

Bumrah conceded a total of 14 runs in his first over, out of which Suryavanshi scoring 12.

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi stitched put together an 80-run opening partnership

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi’s 80-run opening stand powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive total of 150/3 in their 11 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led form the front as he smashed an unbeaten 77 off 32, while Suryavanshi’s played a quickfire knock as he added 39 off just 14 balls, laced with five sixes and one four.

Jaiswal, who smashed a total of 10 boundaries and four sixes, dominated the innings from the start, smashing a 22-run opening over, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi took on Jasprit Bumrah with fearless hitting.

Even though Allah Ghazanfar produced some brief resistance, Jaiswal remained in control, racing to a quick fifty and finishing with a powerful, high-impact knock.

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