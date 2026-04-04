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WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal unleash 70-run opening blitz, leave GT bowlers under pressure

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal unleash 70-run opening blitz, leave GT bowlers under pressure

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi's explosive partnership powered RR to a strong start against Gujarat Titans, laying the foundation for a big total in Ahmedabad.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal unleash 70-run opening blitz (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: In IPL 2026 match no.9 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a strong start, with 70-runs opening stand off just 38 balls, which included Jaiswal’s 20-ball 36 and Suryavanshi’s 18-ball 31

RR showcased aggressive intent right from the outset, setting up a challenging target for the home side. The foundation was laid by the explosive opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Jaiswal, the experienced left-hander, played a fluent knock of 55 off 36 balls, which included four boundaries and a couple of sixes. Suryavanshi grabbed spotlight with his fearless batting, contributed a quickfire 31 off 18 balls. The duo added 70 runs in just 38 balls, injecting momentum early and putting the GT bowlers under immediate pressure. Their aggressive approach reflected RR’s strategy of building on explosive starts, a hallmark of their batting lineup this season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal unleash 70-run opening blitz, wartch video here…

IPL teams need to break this partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, otherwise Rajasthan Royals coming for atleast 5 IPL Championship in next 10 years.pic.twitter.com/0HfaNqBpui — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) April 4, 2026

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However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock ended as skipper Rashid Khan dismissed for 31 off 18. The youngster mistimed a pull off a short delivery, with Glenn Phillips taking a simple catch at deep mid-wicket.

While, Kagiso Rabada removed the well-set Jaiswal for 55 off 36. The pacer delivered a sharp, good-length ball that beat Jaiswal for pace after he shuffled across, crashing into the stumps to end a fine innings.

After the openers departed, the middle order faced a brief setback as GT’s pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, tried to claw back. Rabada, claimed 2 wickets for 42 runs in his quota, troubling the batters with his bounce and variations. However, Dhruv Jurel emerged as the standout performer for Rajasthan Royals.

The star wicketkeeper-batter unleashed a blistering innings of 75 off 42 balls, which featured four boundaries and five towering sixes at a strike rate of nearly 179 kept the scoreboard ticking rapidly in the death overs, turning a good total into a formidable one.

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