New Delhi: With Indian being a country with a massive population, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars enjoy a massive following. The popularity was quite evident when iconic WWE stars wished their fans in India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

While John Cena led the way, WWE Superstars Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Nikki A.S.H, Damien Priest, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie, Kario Kross, Seth Rollins also wished thier Indian fans.

India wrestling stars Shanky, Veer and Jinder Mahal were also present in the video and they conveyed their Independence Day greetings in Hindi.

Here is the video that will excite fans in India:

Earlier in the day, 32 Olympic winners, 240 Olympians and many Covid warriors were honoured during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 88-minute address, made a pointed reference to the way the Olympics have impacted thinking within the country. “It is a major turning point for our country,” he said. “In this decade we have to speed up the drive to bring talent, technology and professionalism into sports in the country.”

Drawing the nation’s attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said, “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations.”

(With agency inputs)