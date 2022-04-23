Navi Mumbai: Things have gone from bad to worse for Kolkata Knight Riders as the 2-time IPL winners slumped to a fourth-straight defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League 2022, this time on the hands of Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Showers Love on Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli After Getting Out on First Ball Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

It was not KKR's day, but all-rounder Andre Russell contributed both with the bat and the ball as the West Indian's heroics went in vain as the Knight Riders fell short by just 8 runs.

In the final over of the first innings, Andre Russel bowled a superb over as he gave only 5 runs and picked up as many as 4 wickets. He took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar and Yash Dayal. The Jamaican was also on a hattrick at one point of time as he restricted the opposition to 156 after 20 overs of play.

When the chips were down for the Knight Riders in the run-chase, Dre Russ played a crucial knock of 48 off 25 deliveries. His innings included as many as six sixes and a solitary boundary.

With his 4-wicket 1-over spell, Russell has now 10 wickets in 8 matches for the runners-up of last season and has scored 227 runs in 8 matches at a healthy average of 45.40.

Kolkata Knight Riders are remain at 7th position and things look difficult for them for a play-off qualification with the kind of form they are in right now.

The Purple and Gold brigade face high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the second reverse-fixture on 2nd May.