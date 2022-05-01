IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s performance against Gujarat Titans was exciting in multiple ways. For one, he scored fifty in the match. Second, this was his maiden fifty in the current season of the IPL. The feat came when the former Indian Skipper is being questioned about his form. In 9 matches before this one at Brabourne Stadium, Kohli had scored only 128 runs.Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 46 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 1, Sunday

On Saturday, Kohli put his criticism to rest with his bat. He opened the innings with four consecutive fours and went on to score a fifty. But he was sent back to the pavilion by a brilliant yorker Mohammed Shami. Also Read - DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 45 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 03:30 PM IST May 1, Sunday

After the dismissal, Shami put his arm around Kohli to appreciate his knock. Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs RR: If Dew Hadn't Played a Part, 158 Would've Been Enough, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

Last year, Kohli had stood by Shami’s side when he was harshly criticised after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli had said, “There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person.”