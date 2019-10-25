Targetting a comeback in competitive cricket, tainted fast bowler S Sreesanth once again gave the world a glimpse of his extraordinary skillset which helped him to make a name for himself. In a video which has gone viral, Sreesanth can be seen revisiting his ‘good old days’ as he provides Kerala batsman – Sachin Baby some practice during a net session. Sreesanth bowled a brilliant inswinger to rattle the stumps of the former Kerala captain, who had no answer to his delivery.

Apart from his wicket-taking abilities which seem to be still intact, Sreesanth’s fluidity in his run-up, his bowling action and celebrations after picking up the wicket caught the attention of cricket lovers.

Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban by BCCI following his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. However after receiving a clean chit from Delhi High Court, Sreesanth appealed from the apex court to reconsider his ban.

After the involvement of Supreme Court in the matter, BCCI Ombudsman, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, reduced Sreesanth’s ban to seven years. As per the revised terms, Sreesanth’s ban is set to expire on September 13, 2020. Following which he will be eligible to represent his state and national side in competitive cricket.

Good to see @sreesanth36 back in practice, he cleans up current Kerala player, Sachin Baby.



After his ban got shortened, Sreesanth came out in media and expressed his desire to complete 100 Test wickets.

Apart from being involved in several on and off-field controversies, the 37-year-old pacer has bowled several match-winning spells for the country at the international level. He played a crucial role in helping India lift their maiden World T20 title during the inaugural edition in South Africa.

Sreesanth also played a vital role in India’s memorable win versus South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006. He picked eight wickets in that match and was named the Man Of The Match for his splendid effort.

He has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets overall. Sreesanth last played for India back in 2011.