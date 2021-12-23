New Delhi: Lasith Malinga has been one of the finest bowlers of all time and more than his fiery bowling he’s known for his unique throw-down, which enabled him to terrorize batters for years. Sri Lanka might have another ‘Lasith Malinga’, as right-arm fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana brings back memories of the former Sri Lankan cricketer, while playing against Kuwait U-19 in the first match of the U-19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband Teaches Wife How To Use Chopsticks. Internet Loves Their Romantic Moment

The 19-year old Pathirana produced some lanky bouncers and yorkers as the Lankan Lions romped to a 274 run-victory. He finished with figures 7-2 in 3 overs.

Close enough to match slinga Malinga? @ninety9sl 19 Years old Matheesha Pathirana fired some lanky bouncers and Yorkers against Kuwait U19 team during the first match between Sri Lanka VS Kuwait of U19 Asia Cup being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.@OfficialSLC @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/Anx4jZqdT5 — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) December 23, 2021

This is not the first time, the Sri Lankan is grabbing all the attention of the media. Last year during the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup, while playing against India, the pacer was believed to deliver the fastest ever ball in cricket history at 175 kmph. His wayward delivery to this year’s Rajasthan Royals man, Yashasvi Jaiswal clocked 108 mph on the speed gun, but later it was revealed that the reading turned out to be a technical error.

His approach to the game looks even more fearsome than Malinga and who knows we might be looking at a world class fast bowler in the future.