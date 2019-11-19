Known to charm her way to the hearts of her followers – Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has once again found a new way to strike a connection with her huge fanbase. After impressing everyone with her incredible dance moves and acting skills – Sunny has come up with something unique this time to showcase her new side in her latest Instagram post.

Currently, in Abu Dhabi for promoting franchise Delhi Bulls in the ongoing T10 League, the 38-year-old actress looked in a cheerful mood as she enjoyed a game of soccer in the field. In the video, Sunny gave her fans a glimpse of her footie skills and perfectly executed a couple of shots.

She shared the video on her official Insta handle, captioning: “What’s my name..what’s my name?” In the short clip, her husband Daniel Weber can also be seen accompanying the gorgeous actress on the field.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:



Earlier – Delhi Bulls, the rebranded team of the T10 League announced Sunny Leone as their “official brand ambassador” at an event in Dubai. Delhi Bulls were earlier playing under the name of Bengal Tigers.

The Delhi Bulls are being led by England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and boasts of T20 heavyweights like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nabi. Also part of the team is former India international Zaheer Khan and current Pakistan young pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain.

Sunny Leone expressed her happiness on being appointed as the ambassador.

“It gives me great pleasure to be associated with a team full of passion and pride. I personally loved the colour of the jersey and wish my team Delhi Bulls good luck for the game,” Leone said.