New Delhi: Our loved ones mean everything to us and when someone lose their beloved, the loss and the pain they go through cannot be matched. But despite of many ups and downs and severe mental trauma, people don't forget their duty. Vishnu Solanki is one such cricketer who has set an example of how to overcome mental trauma within a few days and score an important century for his team.

Baroda vice-captain, Solanki lost his new-born daughter within a day on February 12, while he was in Bhubaneswar practicing for Ranji Trophy fixture against Bengal. He had to come out of his bio-secure bubble and flew back to Baroda to perform his daughter's last rites. On February 17, re-joined the team and completed his quarantine period for his side's second match against Chandigarh.

After his return, Solanki could get only one practice session before taking the field against Chandigarh. Coming at No.5, the vice-captain, smashed an unbeaten 103 off 161 balls, scoring 12 boundaries with a strike rate of 63.97 on Day 2 as the right-handed batter romped to his 6th First-Class century. His century reminds of former India skipper Virat Kohli who returned and scored 90 to save Delhi from a follow-on. His father died of a cardiac arrest the day before. The mental strength is all that matters. If one can master the mind, they’ll be able to achieve anything in life.