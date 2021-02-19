Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Live Streaming

India’s premier one-day competition Vijay Hazare Trophy will finally get underway from February 20 with nine matches scheduled to be played on the opening day. A total of 103 matches will be played during the tournament that will see the participation of 38 teams including Baroda, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Hyderabad (Group A); Andhra, Vidharba, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Group B); Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Uttar Pradesh (Group C); Puducherry, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Group D); Chandigarh, Services, Bengal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra (Group E); Mizoram, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland (Plate). Also Read - Explained: Why BCCI Requested Tamil Nadu to Release India Fast Bowler T Natarajan

An Eliminator will follow five rounds of group matches which will give way to quarterfinals followed by two semifinals and the final. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Named Vice-Captain in Shreyas Iyer-Led Mumbai Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy

When is Vijay Hazare Trophy starting?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be played from February 20 to March 14. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Resigns as Uttarakhand Coach Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

What are the timings of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches?

As per the latest BCCI schedule, all Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start from 9:00 AM IST.

Where is Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 being held?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches are being held across different venues in India including Surat, Alur, Bengaluru, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Vijay Hazare Trophy live?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches be watched on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How many teams are participating at Vijay Hazare Trophy?

A total of 38 teams are going to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 which have been divided in six groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E and Plate.

Which team is the defending champion of Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu in a rain-affected final last season win the title.