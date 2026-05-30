Watch: Vinesh Phogat lose her Asian Games 2026 qualification bout in the 53KG final

The loss will dash Vinesh's hopes of a comeback and her chances of securing a berth at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year

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Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, in red, and Meenakshi Goyat compete in a women's 53kg category wrestling match during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. Goyat knocked Phogat out of the selection trials with 6-4 win in semifinals of the 53kg event. (Photo credit: PTI)

Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials here on Saturday after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a tense semifinal bout of the women’s 53kg event.

The loss will dash Vinesh’s hopes of a comeback and her chances of securing a berth at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year.

Earlier, Vinesh had summoned her years of experience to prevail in a fiercely fought bout against a super aggressive Nishu to reach the semifinals.

After a rather easy 7-1 win against Jyoti, Vinesh had to contend with a technically sound Nishu, who opened up a massive 5-0 lead and almost pinned the star grappler in the first period after a sensational four-point throw, but she survived.

VINESH PHOGAT OUT OF ASIAN GAMES CONTENTION Meenakshi Goyat beats Vinesh 6-4 in the women’s 53kg semifinals at the #AsianGames2026 wrestling selection trials. pic.twitter.com/rReGBMeKCV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 30, 2026

The bout was emotionally charged but was littered with challenges and technical failures of the screens. The resultant long breaks gave Vinesh much needed breather. She remains technically skilled, but time away from the mat has certainly taken a toll on her endurance.

Nishu used the half head locks effectively to keep Vinesh under check for a large part but Vinesh needed that one move to turn the tables and she found that in the second period — a powerful four-pointer as she threw Nishu on mat. Vinesh had Nishu in her grip as she went for a pin.

Sitting in her coach corner, her husband Sombir Rathi and supporters charged on the net, demanding a pin. Eventually, a challenge was sought.

It was ruled that the referee gave ‘wrong whistle’ but Vinesh was not given the ‘pin’ result. Nishu was put on the ground position, though she could not take advantage.

Another two-pointer put Vinesh ahead 6-5. It soon became 6-6, putting Vinesh ahead on criteria. Nishu attempted a take down but was not given points. Nishu’s coach challenged the decision but lost as Vinesh left the mat relieved.

Stunned, Nishu refused to share hands with the referee and Vinesh and stood on mat for a long time, crying.

She will now fight it out with Meenakshi Goyat, who had shocked Antim Pangal in the Asian Championship trials.

Meanwhile, Antim Panghal needed only 34 seconds to make a winning start as she defeated Tannu by technical superiority. In no time, Antim had her rival locked in a ‘fitley’ move and rolled Tannu five times to finish the bout in a jiffy.

She later beat Mansi to make the semis, staying on course for a final against Vinesh.

Earlier in the day, two-time world championships medallist Vinesh was allowed to compete in the women’s 53kg category after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) reversed its earlier stand of restricting her participation to the 50kg division.

The dramatic turn of events came during the official weigh-in on Saturday morning when Vinesh was informed that she would be permitted to compete only in the 50kg category, citing her participation in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

The wrestler strongly objected to the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her by denying her the opportunity to compete in a category of her choice.

Sources present at the venue said the matter escalated before WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened and decided to allow Vinesh to enter the 53kg trials as well.

“We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight,” WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

“We do not want to discriminate against anyone. She did not inform us of which category she wants to compete and still letting her.”

Vinesh subsequently weighed in at 53.9kg and was accommodated in the 53kg draw.

In a brief chat with media while preparing, Vinesh said, “I am here for at least two years.”

The development was a significant climb-down by the WFI, which had maintained that Vinesh would be considered only for the 50kg category.

The federation’s argument was that the wrestler had consistently competed in that division in recent international competitions and had not formally intimated the WFI about switching categories for the trials.

The issue had already generated considerable controversy after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to treat Vinesh as an “iconic player” and allow her to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.

Vinesh, however, has competed in multiple weight divisions during her career, including 53kg, and was keen to contest the trials in that category.

The winner of the trials will earn the right to represent India at the Asian Games later this year.