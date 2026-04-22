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WATCH: Vinod Kamblis Comeback at 54 years of age goes VIRAL on social media, wife Andrea says…

WATCH: Vinod Kambli’s ‘Comeback’ at 54 years of age goes VIRAL on social media, wife Andrea says…

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was seen in a viral TV commercial after many years as he promoted an ice-cream brand.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli. (Source: X)

Cricket fans around the world have been concerned about the health of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli after his video with childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar went viral on social media a couple of years back. Kambli was barely able to walk or stand without support as he attended his late coach Ramakant Achrekar’s birth anniversary function, an event attended by Tendulkar as well.

Kambli has witnessed a massive fall in his fortunes since his heydays when he was one of the top Indian cricketers. The former Mumbai batter ended his Test career with 1084 runs in 17 Tests and 2477 runs from 104 ODIs. His Test career saw remarkable highs which witnessed back-to-back double hundreds against England and Zimbabwe and ended up with an average of 54.2.

He was only surviving with his second wife Andrea and two kids on measly BCCI pension of Rs 30000 per month till last year. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also announced pension of Rs 30000 from the ‘Champs Foundation’ to help out Kambli.

The star cricketer was also admitted in hospital last year with reported clots in his brain for a couple of weeks as well as other underlying medical issues. But now fans of Kambli will be delighted that he is making a ‘comeback’ of sorts with a viral TV commercial for a popular ice-cream brand.

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Kambli is returning to the spotlight through a lens of profound resilience. Following a period of significant health challenges that saw the Indian cricket community rally in support, Kambli’s latest appearance in Dinshaw’s ‘Dildaari’ TV ad campaign marks more than just a brand endorsement, it marks a personal homecoming.

WATCH Vinod Kambli in viral TV commercial for a ice-cream brand HERE…

Andrea Hewitt Kambli, the driving force behind the athlete’s commercial management and personal recovery and the cricketer’s second wife, noted that the brand’s approach was distinguished by its sincerity. “I want to thank the fans for their unwavering love after all these years. Vinod is on a steady road to recovery, and this campaign has been instrumental in lifting his spirits,” says Andrea Kambli.

“Dinshaw’s reached out with genuine care when it mattered most. The campaign resonated deeply with our journey. We are incredibly grateful for a partnership that honours Vinod’s legacy with such compassion,” Andrea added.

Also Read: Bad news for Vinod Kambli after getting hospitalised for clots in brain, doctor gives CRITICAL diagnosis of…, he is surviving with…

Kambli’s wife also categorically denied the fact the former cricketer was under threat of possible ‘brain stroke’ as claimed by his friend Marcus Couto in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“By God’s grace, Vinod is fine. I don’t know who is spreading false information about his health,” Andrea told journalist Vickey Lalwani.

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