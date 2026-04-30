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WATCH: Vinod Kambli turns up at IPL 2026 match between MI and SRH at Wankhede Stadium, walks with help...

WATCH: Vinod Kambli turns up at IPL 2026 match between MI and SRH at Wankhede Stadium, walks with help…

Big update on Vinod Kambli's health after being spotted at Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2026.

Big update on Vinod Kambli's health

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest players of all time, Vinod Kambli, who is suffering from serious health concerns, gave a major update about his health condition in the match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Vinod Kambli attends Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with poor health conditions

Vinod Kambli attended the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In a recent viral clip, Vinod Kambli was seen supported by two men as he was seen struggling to walk.

Vinod Kambli came to Wankhede Stadium today to watch the Mumbai Indians match. There was a time when he was considered an even better batsman than Sachin Tendulkar, but some bad habits ruined his career. Seeing him like this today doesn’t feel good, but it was nice to see that he… pic.twitter.com/AJOMh1FTX3 — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 29, 2026

Vinod Kambli’s friend Marcus Couto’s serious claim about his health

Speaking about more of his health, recently his friend Marcus Couto helped his friend Vinod Kambli in the crucial time: “Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets about them. That’s all due to that clot in his brain. Kambli has given up drinking, but he tends to smoke at times. Smoking is completely forbidden for him, because it puts him at risk of a brain stroke, as per the doctor Aadil Chagla, who has been monitoring Kambli’s treatment.”

Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea Hewitt denies Marcus Couto’s claim

Later on, Vinod Kambli’s wife, Andrea Hewitt, opened up about his friend Marcus Couto’s claim and stated it as a false statement, “By God’s grace, Vinod is fine. I don’t know who is spreading false information about his health.”

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Vinod Kambli’s stats for Team India

Speaking about former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli’s cricket career stats, Vinod Kambli played 17 Tests for the Indian team. Not only this, as he also contributed his brilliance to Team India in the ODI format by playing 104 ODIs.

Also Read: Ryan Rickelton’s heroics go in vain as Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliance helps SRH win by 6 wickets

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 41: Abhishek Sharma storms past Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kavya Maran’s SRH surge to…

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