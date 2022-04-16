Manchester: Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man, Cristiano Ronaldo never fails to amaze us and with every passing day, even at his late 30’s he keeps on ageing like a fine whine. In an English Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, the Portugese International blew the roof off at Theatre of Dreams as the 37-year old forward smashed his 60th career hattrick to help Manchester United edge Norwich City in a 3-2 thriller.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Phone Off Fan's Hands, Apologises Later | Full Video Here

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 7th minute of the game when Anthony Elanga set him up for a tap-in from close range. Just after the half-hour mark, the former Real Madrid man doubled the home side's advantage when he headed in past Norwich goalee Tim Krul from close range. The visitors pulled one goal back in stoppage-time with Kieran Dowell heading in from close range. United went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

All 3 of Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Manchester United vs Norwich #MUNNOR pic.twitter.com/SH9g48edyj — D9INE (@D9INE_GOAL_) April 16, 2022



Just after the half-time break, Finish international Teemu Pukki made it all square for Norwich as he beat the off-side trap in the 52nd minute and with a cool head found the back of the net off the inside of the post.

Then in the 76th minute came the moment for Cristiano Ronaldo. From a free-kick he scored the all-important winner to seal all three points for the Red Devils.

With this victory, United are currently place at 5th position with 54 points in 32 matches. This was his 3rd hattrick in United colors and the 2nd hattrick of the ongoing season. He has so far scored 21 goals in 34 matches this season.