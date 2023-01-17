Home

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Teammate Anderson Talisca’s Son Does Siuu Celebration, Leaves Portugal International in Splits

A cute version of the Siuu celebration has left the Portuguese international in total splits as he can't stop himself from laughing.

Riyadh: We all know how the iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo has left a big mark when it comes to celebrating with all your heart, not just in football but in almost all sports all around the world.

Now a very cute version of the Siuu celebration has left the Portuguese international in total splits as he can’t stop himself from laughing.

A dressing room video of the Al Nassr team is doing the rounds in social media, where Ronaldo’s teammate Anderson Talisca’s son took a run-up just like the former Real Madrid fan and does a perfect Siuu in front of the great man himself and made the 37-year old laugh out loud.

O filho do Anderson Talisca imitando a comemoração do Cristiano Ronaldo na frente do português 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cj33xLKG1q — @soltaram (@paisoltaram) January 15, 2023

CR7 has completed his two-match ban, which was imposed during his time with Man United for smashing a phone of an Everton fan. He is eligible to take the pitch in a friendly against Lionel Messi’s PSG this coming Thursday as Al Nassr and Al Hilal’s combined team take on the French giants.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry once again gets revived as football fans all around the globe missed it during the World Cup as the Argentine went onto clinch the coveted trophy.

Ronaldo, however will play his first official match for Al Nassr, this Sunday against 10th placed Ettifaq in a home game. In the last matches, Al Nassr defeated Al Ta’ee 2-0 and secured a 0-0 draw against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.