During the final session of third day of play, Joe Root pulled Trent Boult hoping to find the gap for a boundary but the Kiwi fielder inside the circle does a brilliant job and sends it back to the other end. Stokes was at time was trying to sneak a single, but Root at the other end sent him back. Stokes got back in time but the throw hit his bat and went for an overthrow. As soon as the incident happened, everyone on the field were in all smiles while Stoke raised his hands and apologised. Also Read - ENG vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 4 Scorecard: Root Stars As England Beat New Zealand By 5 Wickets

This is exactly what happened in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final at this very ground, where Stokes’ desperate dive in similar fashion sparked a big raucous in social media as the throw deflected off his bat for a boundary, hence reducing the deficit for England in the run-chase. Even though the home side won through boundary count after a tie in the Super Over as well.

England currently need 61 runs to win with 5 wickets in hand.

Brief scores: England 141 and 216/5 (Joe Root 77 not out, Ben Stokes 54; Kyle Jamieson 4/59) need another 61 runs vs New Zealand 132 & 285 (Darly Mitchell 108, Tom Blundell 96; Matty Potts 3/56, Stuart Broad 3/76).