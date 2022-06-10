New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik both made their international comeback on Thursday as India succumbed to a 7-wicket loss on the hands of South Africa here at Arun Jaitley Stadium.Also Read - IND vs SA: Can't Ask Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul to Drop For My Support, Ishan Kishan After Quick-Fire Half-Century Against South Africa

Skipper of the new Indian Premier League champions Hardik Pandya played a crucial knock during the closing stages of the first innings as he smashed a 12-ball 31 to take India past 200. But despite his heroics, he is been heavily criticised on social media for not giving a single to his partner Dinesh Karthik in the final over the India innings. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20: Rishabh Pant Rues Lack of Execution In Bowling After 7-wicket Loss Against Visitors

Anrich Nortje was bowling the final over, Hardik Pandya in the 5th delivery flicked a grounder towards deep mid-wicket and refused to give a single to Karthik who faced only two balls in the innings. Pandya was seen having an animated argument with the RCB man. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20: David Miller, Rassie Van der Dussen Power Proteas To Dominant 7-wicket Win

Netizens slammed Hardik for his inappropriate behaviour on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya refused a single to farm the strike with DK on the other end! Now let’s hope India doesn’t lose this match in the last ball of the match. #INDvSA #HardikPandya #dk — Sri Vathsan (@vathsansri) June 9, 2022

Denying a single to Dinesh Karthik, the finisher India picked for the match…🙄#INDvSA — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 9, 2022

Hardik Pandya and DK today 😉 pic.twitter.com/qXZE4tmgWt — Bittu (@Bittuu_tweets) June 9, 2022