Dublin: There is no doubt about Sanju Samson’s popularity and his fan-following among Indian cricket fans is not new as we have seen them routing for him in social media for his call-up back to the Indian team. On Tuesday, Samson got the loudest pop from the Dublin crowd when skipper Hardik Pandya announced his name in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.Also Read - IND vs IRE: Hardik Pandya Backed Umran Malik's Speed in Final Over Against Ireland, Says With His Pace, It's Tough to Get 18 Runs

As soon as Pandya revealed his name, he reacted to the cheer, ‘I think they are liking it’. The video has gone viral all over social media. Also Read - IND vs IRE: Deepak Hooda Likes Playing Aggressive Cricket, Says He Was Trying to Follow Up IPL Performance After Century Against Ireland in 2nd T20I

The craze for Sanju Samson is something else! #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/aAH964gkdU — Pant’s Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) June 28, 2022

In the 1st T20I Samson was not a part of the playing XI and was on the side-lines and was obliging the request of umpteen fans. From autographs to selfies, Samson did it all during the rain-curtailed game.

In the final T20I Hooda scored 104 off 57 balls to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International ton, while Sanju Samson contributed 77 off 42 balls to power India to a mammoth 225 for seven after opting to bat.

Ireland took the chase to the last over with skipper Andy Balbirnie (60 off 37), Paul Stirling (40 off 18), Harry Tector (39 off 28) and George Dockrell (34 not out off 16) shinning bright but they eventually fell short as rookie India pacer Umran Malik defended 17 runs in the final over.

Hooda was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who, opening the batting in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, played second fiddle but grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Both Hooda and Samson’s stroke-play down the ground were a treat for the eyes.

(With Inputs From PTI)