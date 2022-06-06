New Delhi: Gujarat Titans shocked everyone after claiming their maiden Indian Premier League title beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on 29th May. Behind the Titans’ success is also coach Ashish Nehra who was has been heavily praised for his efforts. Rajasthan Royals may have have lost the final but Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the top-wicket taker of the tournament, thus winning the Purple Cap.Also Read - Suresh Raina Backs Captain KL Rahul; Feels Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal Would Play Together in T20I Series

In a latest video which has been doing the rounds in social media, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra is seen engaging in a hilarious conversation.

In the video we see GT coach Nehra urging Chahal to get onto the bus with him but the Rajasthan Royals leggy insisted on going with wife Dhanshree Verma.

“Abe tu idhar bus mein aa (come with me on the bus)”, Nehra told Chahal. Chahal replied, “Bus mein nahi jaana mujhe (I don’t want to travel on the bus).”

“Biwi ko kaha chor du main (How can I leave my wife alone)”, the leg-spinner also stated his reason.

The former India international replied, “Biwi bhi aayegi humare saath bus mein (she will also come with us on the bus).”

Chahal scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches in IPL 2022 with best bowling figures of 5/40 with an economy of 7.75. He also scalped the only hattrick in the tournament, which he took it against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 31-year old former Chess player Chahal has previously worked with Ashish Nehra at his previous franchise in Royal Challengers Bengaluru.