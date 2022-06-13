New Delhi: Joe Root started the first session of Day 4 at Trent Bridge against New Zealand with a brilliant executed reverse-scoop shot that went all the way for a six.Also Read - ENG vs NZ: James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Scalp 650 Test Wickets

The English batter executed his shot with such precision, the bowler at the other end Tim Southee could do nothing but to see the ball sail over the rope.

Root brought up his 27th Test century with the splendid unbeaten knock. The 31-year-old has 10 World Test Championship tons to his name and nearly 1,000 more WTC runs than his closest challenger in Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne — 2,180 runs –, according to ICC.

The reigning ICC Test Player of the Year has also jumped into second place on the Test batter rankings, with Labuschagne the only player ranked in front of him.

It has led to Root receiving praise from fellow team-mates, with fellow centurion Pope describing the former skipper as the best English player of all time.

“We’re seeing England’s greatest ever,” Pope told BBC Sport. “Watching him do what he’s doing at the moment, it’s amazing. A joy to be a part of.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan agreed with Pope. “We’re witnessing something special. I’ve known Joe for years and I really do believe he’s England’s greatest player,” Vaughan said. “He’s such a joy to watch and he makes batting look so easy.”

”It’s just that drive and determination. You’ve got to have an incredible appetite to just keep on scoring centuries.”

James Anderson on the other hand became the first Englishman and the first pacer to scalp 650 wickets in Test cricket.

