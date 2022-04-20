Liverpool: Cristiano Ronaldo went through a tough Monday when his newborn baby boy passed away. The Manchester United forward and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, but unfortunately the baby girl has managed to survive but the boy couldn’t. The Portugese international took to social media and shared the heart-breaking news by penning an emotional note and has called for privacy during this tough time.Also Read - Bereaved, Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Play at Liverpool

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote in social media post. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time", Ronaldo shared.

Cut to Manchester United vs Liverpool at Anfield in an English Premier League match, where the fans of the Merseyside club showed utmost respect for the great man by applauding for 1 straight minute during the 7th minute of the game. '7' is the iconic jersey number of CR7. Liverpool may a be rival on field but game recognizes game and the wonderful gesture from the fans have won hearts all around the world. The Liverpool fans sang their trademark song, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and the United players wore black armbands.

Anfield Applauding for 1 Min straight for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 7th Minute. Respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m8Gfui0Z95 — Albi 🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) April 19, 2022

United failed to win the match as the home side romped to a 4-0 victory with a brace from Mohammed Salah and one goal a piece from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

With this win, Liverpool go top of the standings with 76 points, playing a match more than second-placed Manchester City. United fall to 6th position with 54 points in 33 matches.