New Delhi: Lionel Messi finally managed to get over his lean patch in Ligue 1 as the Argentine scored an absolute screamer to salvage a 1-1 draw against RC Lens to guide Paris Saint-Germain to their 10th league title at the Parc de Princes on Saturday.
7-time Ballon D'or winner managed to score only 3 goals in 21 matches so far in the French 1st division this season. In his 22nd match against RC Lens, PSG needed a point to clinch the French league title and the Argentine stepped up when his side needed him the most.
The match was into the 67th minute, Messi picked up the loose ball from at least 25-yards and smashed an unstoppable shot past RC Lens goalee, Jean-Louis Leca to break the deadlock.
When Messi scored the stunner, Sergio Ramos was ecstatic with the Argentine captain’s goal, something which La Liga fans never thought in a million years that former El Clasico rivals will celebrate together. The former Real Madrid man’s celebration is simply unmissable.
PSG won the league title with 4 matches to spare. This was Messi’s 9th goal for the Paris outfit in 30 matches this season. He has scored 4 in the league and 5 in the UEFA Champions League. PSG face Strasbourg on Friday in their next league game.