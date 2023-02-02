Home

Netizens are saying that it was a Dhoni-like run out and applauding him for his good sense of the game.

New Delhi: English wicketkeeper and batsman Sam Billings’ brilliant stumping in an ILT20 match is going viral on social media. Netizens are saying that it was a Dhoni-like run out and applauding him for his good sense of the game.

Sam Billings did an incredible stumping in ILT20.#ILT20 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HUtD6XvYaf

— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 2, 2023

Sam Billings took out Joe Denly with his brilliant presence of mind. He took the crucial wicket of the captain of Sharjah Warriors Joe Denly and was instrumental in helping his team, the Desert Vipers, win against the Sharjah Warriors in a close encounter. There was some debate about whether it should be called a run out or sunk, but it was eventually called a run out.

Things did not go as expected for the Desert Vipers in the first inning, as they were able to put up a modest target of 148 runs. But it was the bowlers who turned the tide for the vipers. Wanindu Hasranga bowled an exceptional spell of 4 overs in which he only conceded 13 runs and took 3 crucial wickets, which ultimately decided the game.

This is the first season of ILT20, in which a total of 34 league games are to be played. The Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers are currently in the 2nd spot of the table, winning 6 out of the 8 games they have played so far.

Wicket Wizardry: @Wanindu49 weaves his magic with three big scalps! 4 overs, 13 runs. @TheDesertVipers’ Spinner never fails to impress. 🤩 Watch all the DP World ILT20 action LIVE on Zee Cinema, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, and Zee5 @ilt20onzee#DPWorldILT20 #SWvDV pic.twitter.com/wK6TCQ01pP — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 31, 2023