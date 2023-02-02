  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH: Sam Billings’ Brilliant Stumping in ILT20 Goes Viral

WATCH: Sam Billings’ Brilliant Stumping in ILT20 Goes Viral

Netizens are saying that it was a Dhoni-like run out and applauding him for his good sense of the game.

Published: February 2, 2023 6:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Sam Billings, Sam Billings news, Sam Billings updates, Sam Billings stumping, Sam Billings viral stumping, Sam Billings stumping ILT20, Sam Billings news, Sam Billings updates, Sam Billings in ILT20, ILT20, ILT20 news, ILT20updates, UAET20, UAET20 news, UAET20 updates
Sam Billings Brilliant Stumping in ILT20 Goes Viral | See Here

New Delhi: English wicketkeeper and batsman Sam Billings’ brilliant stumping in an ILT20 match is going viral on social media. Netizens are saying that it was a Dhoni-like run out and applauding him for his good sense of the game.

Also Read:

Sam Billings did an incredible stumping in ILT20.#ILT20 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HUtD6XvYaf

— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 2, 2023

Sam Billings took out Joe Denly with his brilliant presence of mind. He took the crucial wicket of the captain of Sharjah Warriors Joe Denly and was instrumental in helping his team, the Desert Vipers, win against the Sharjah Warriors in a close encounter. There was some debate about whether it should be called a run out or sunk, but it was eventually called a run out.

Things did not go as expected for the Desert Vipers in the first inning, as they were able to put up a modest target of 148 runs. But it was the bowlers who turned the tide for the vipers. Wanindu Hasranga bowled an exceptional spell of 4 overs in which he only conceded 13 runs and took 3 crucial wickets, which ultimately decided the game.

This is the first season of ILT20, in which a total of 34 league games are to be played. The Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers are currently in the 2nd spot of the table, winning 6 out of the 8 games they have played so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 6:03 PM IST