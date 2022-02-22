New Delhi: Pakistan’s premium fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi took everyone by storm in the final over of the Pakistan Super League match against Peshawar Zalmi as the left-handed pacer smashed 23 runs in the final over to take the game into the super-over.Also Read - Haris Rauf Slaps Kamran Ghulam For Dropping Catch During PSL 2022 Game; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Peshawar Zalmi batting first, put up 158 runs on the board and the match went into the final over with the Lahore side needing 24 runs to win. Afridi hit 3 sixes and a boundary to take the match into the Super-over, where the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi side successfully chased down 6 runs for the win, thanks to Shoaib Malik’s cool and calm composure. Also Read - LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST Feb 11 Friday

Even though Lahore lost the match, but Shaheen has now become the talk of the country for his blistering knock of 39 off 20 deliveries. Legendary Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi was ecstatic after the Qalandar pacer’s feat and posted a collage of him with his picture, hailing the massive feat achieved by the tail-ender in the PSL match. Shaheen is engaged to Afridi’s daughter Aqsa.

“SHAHEEN AFRIDIIII YOU BEAUTYYY!!!”, the former Pakistan international posted on twitter.

SHAHEEN AFRIDIIII YOU BEAUTYYY!!! pic.twitter.com/RPv9ui2lNp — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 21, 2022

With this victory, Peshawar Zalmi has now moved up to 3rd in the standings with 12 points. Lahore are placed 2nd with the same number of points. Multan Sultans lead the table with 18 points from 10 matches. Lahore will take on Multan tomorrow, whereas the Zalmi side will lock horns with Islamabad United on 24th Feb.