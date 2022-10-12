New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan-led India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday to wrap the ODI series 2-1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Men in Blue put up a clinical performance to round off a memorable win at home. Special victory calls for special celebration and when you have someone like Dhawan in the house, who’s a big Instagram buff, something explosive is always bound to happen.Also Read - Sanju Samson Opens up on Playing Varied Roles For Team India, Says I Have Been Given Instructions to be Ready

After the match inside the dressing room, Dhawan led his team once again but this time to rock the dance floor and matched every steps to the beat of Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Tara Rara'.

The clip of the video has gone viral as on the same day where Dhawan's first look of his Bollywood debut in Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Double XL' has gone viral on social media.

Dhawan shared the video on Insta with the caption, ‘Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra’.

The stand-in coach, VVS Laxman also shared the video of the same, which is an extended clip of how Dhawan choreographed his team, before pulling off the viral reel.

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

“I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today,” Dhawan told in the post-match presentation ceremony.