WATCH: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal Recreate Hilarious Roadies Audition Scene, Netizens Go ROFL

India stars put on the shoes of an actor and perfectly pulled off the roles of Raghu, Rajiv and a contestant and went onto recreate a popular scene from a Roadies audition.

WATCH: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal Recreate Hilarious Roadies Audition Scene, Netizens Go ROFL. (Image: Screengrab- Instagram)

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal have come up with a recreation of a hilarious roadies audition scene on Instagram, which has gone viral on social media.

Roadies as we all know is one of the most popular reality shows in our countries and a lot of memes and trolls have come up over the years, which has somewhat become a lingo of the netizens. Now India stars put on the shoes of an actor and perfectly pulled off the roles of Raghu, Rajiv and a contestant and went onto recreate a popular scene from a Roadies audition.

After scoring a match-winning century in the third T20I against New Zealand yesterday, India opener Shubman Gill said that it feels good when the practice pays off in innings like this, adding that he was backing himself to score big.

Ishan Kishan had a very poor New Zealand series as he managed to notch up only 19 as his highest individual score. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal featured only in the 2nd T20I and picked up a wicket and gave away only 4 runs in 2 overs.

Now India will shift their focus for the 4-match Tests in Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting from February 9th. Both Gill and Kishan are included in the squad and all eyes will be on the former, who’s in excellent form in the 50-over and 20-over formats for the Men in Blue. The first Test will take place at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.