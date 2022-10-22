Sydney: Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch against Australia on Saturday as he dived with all his effort to send Marcus Stoinis packing in T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Also Read - LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Gurbaz Departs, Wood Draws First Blood For ENG

GLENN PHILLIPS IS A FREAK OF NATURE pic.twitter.com/ur2p70Ivs3 — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) October 22, 2022

Mitchell Santner was the bowler, who delivered a slower and just outside off ball, Stoinis made himself room and was looking to go inside out over cover with the drive but he hipped it in the air. Phillips ran all across from the deep, threw himself at the ball with all his might and held onto an absolute screamer with a brilliant acrobatic effort.

James Neesham clouted Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood’s last delivery of their innings for a massive six over long-on as New Zealand, riding on openers Devon Conway (92 not out) and Finn Allen’s (42) superb start, gave the hosts a stiff 201-run target.

In what is being billed as a grudge match for the Black Caps, who lost the 2021 T20 World Cup final to the trans-Tasman rivals, the ever-reliable Conway remained unbeaten, missing his century by just eight runs as he put the Australian bowling attack to the sword, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes and guiding his side to 200/3.