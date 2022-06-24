New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 was off to a flier as the opening match between Chepauk Super Gilies and Nallai Royal Kings went down the wire in the super over with the former emerging as the winner in thrilling fashion at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Thursday.Also Read - Highlights TNPL 2022, Chepauk vs Nellai Cricket Scorecard, Match 1: NRK Edge Out CSG In Superover

But the match was marred by an obscene gesture which hampers the true spirit of the game.

During the run-chase, Chepauk's N Jagadeeshan lost his temper on Nellai's Baba Aparajith as the latter mankaded him, which is now a legal mode of dismissal as per the MCC Law.

Soon after his dismissal, while taking the long walk back to the pavilion, in the video it is clearly seen, Jagadeeshan looking back and sticking out his middle-finger towards Aparajith. It was unexpected from a senior player like Jagadeeshan and most likely strong action will be taken against him for the unethical gesture.

Batting first, Nellai Royal Kings put up 187 runs on the board, thanks to L Suryaprakash’s half-century and Man of the Match Sanjay Yadav’s blistering knock of 87 off 47 deliveries. In reply Chepauk was bolstered by captain Kaushik Gandhi’s 43 ball 64 and with important knocks from Sonu Yadav and S Harish Kumar, the Gillies forced the game to Super Over.

Chepauk set up a target of 10 runs in the tie-breaker, in reply Nellai chased down the target in the final delivery of the game.

The Royal Kings take on Salem Spartans tomorrow at the Indian Cement Company Ground.