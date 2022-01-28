Antigua & Barbuda: Afghanistan Cricket Team reached new heights in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 as they created history by becoming the first Afghan team at any age level to reach a World Cup semi-final after beating Sri Lanka by 4 runs at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday.Also Read - U19 WC: BCCI to Send Five Reserve Players After Positive Covid Cases in Camp

After a massive victory at the world stage and becoming the first bunch of players to achieve the feat, it definitely calls for some celebration. The Afghan colts performed the ‘Attan’, which is a traditional dance and has a very special place in Afghanistan culture. Also Read - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga Star as Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan in Low-Scoring Match by 34 Runs Via DLS Method

ATTAN 🕺 The future stars “have got some moves” to celebrate their qualification to the 🔺 4️⃣ at the ICC U19 CWC 2022. They are walking ATTAN which is our traditional dance and has a special place in our culture. #FutureStars | #AFGvSL | #U19CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/NZzaEEOJKd — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 27, 2022

On winning the toss first, the Lankan colts forced the Afghans to bat first as the latter team were bowled out for 134 in 47.1 overs. Sri Lanka’s Vinuja Ranpul was the pick of the bowlers with amazing figures of 5/10 in 9.1 overs. In reply the Lankan Lions were bundled out for 130 in 46 overs as 17-year old Noor Ahmad was adjudged as Man of the Match. Dunith Wellalage was the highest scorer for the losing side with 34 runs.

Afghanistan finished 2nd behind Pakistan from Group D and now will face England in the semi-finals on 1st February. The English team topped Group A and will be coming into the game on the back of a 6-wicket victory over South Africa.