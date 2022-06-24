New Delhi: During the 1st Test against New Zealand, Joe Root not only wowed everyone with his bating prowess, but also took everyone by surprise when he balanced the bat, perfectly upright while standing at the non-striker end. Now, former India skipper becomes the latest batsman to try the ‘bat-balancing’ trick.Also Read - ENG vs IND: Spinner Adil Rashid to Miss White-Ball Series Against India to go on Hajj Pilgrimage

Just like Root, Virat was at the non-striker during the Day 1 Warm-up Tour game between India and Leicestershire. He tried his every bit to balance the bat but he couldn’t balance the bat in upright direction. Also Read - LEI vs IND Warm-up Test: KS Bharat Guides Visitors To 246/8 At Stumps With Unbeaten 70 On Day 1

Kohli tried to make his bat stand upright like Root 😭 pic.twitter.com/PJh32dsDPH — Chand (@AbhiShake_18) June 23, 2022

Also Read - India vs Leicestershire Highlights 4-Day Warm-up Test Scorecard: Bharat-Kohli Star As India Reach 246/8 At Stumps

The actual reason is that Root had flat-bottom bats, rather than the usual curved-bottom bats and that is why he was able to balance it properly. Virat on the other hand, maybe was using a curved-bottom bat.

On Day 1 of the 4-Day Warm-up game, India put up 246 runs on the board with the loss of 8 wickets. Kohli scored 33 runs before getting trapped in front by Roman Walker, who had a brilliant opening day. Srikar Bharat has been the pick of the scorers as he is still unbeaten on 70, with Mohammed Shami as his partner, who is not out on 18 as of now.

Four Indians featured for Leicestershire in Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. This decision was made so that everyone gets a chance in the warm-up match. The match also features 13 players on each side.

Among the Leicestershire’s Indians, only Prasidh Krishna got a wicket. He took the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, which was caught at the back by Rishabh Pant.