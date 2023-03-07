Home

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Groove to ‘Rang Barse’ as Team India Celebrate Holi Ahead of 4th Test

Ahmedabad: Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen in a jolly mood on Tuesday as the entire Team India celebrated Holi ahead of the 4th and final Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shubman Gill uploaded the video of the Holi celebrations inside the team bus as Virat, Rohit along with Gill, who were all smeared in gulal, grooved to the famous tune of ‘Rang Barse’.

‘Happy holi from @indiancricketteam’, Shubman wrote on Instagram.

After taking a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series, India lost their way in a poor rank-turner pitch in Indore as Australia pulled one back ahead of the decider.

The Aussies have already qualified for the World Test Championship Final following this win but the Men in Blue still need a victory to confirm their place for a consecutive WTC Final in England.

The final Test will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and now we will have to see what type of pitch the management come up.

In the first two Tests, Ravindra Jadeja bagged the Man of the Match award for his all round performance but failed to be at his very best in the 3rd Test as his no-ball costed a lot, leading up to Australia’s victory.

Soon after the Test series, India will shift their focus on the ODI series before all the players head towards to their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League.

