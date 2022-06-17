New Delhi: In the 1989 Pakistan series, Sachin Tendulkar announced himself in the cricketing scene as a 16-year old teenage sensation who in the near future will be destined for greatness as the unanimous ‘God of Cricket’.Also Read - Sheldon Jackson Reacts on Sachin Tendulkar Comparing His Fast Glovework to MS Dhoni

On his debut, where he managed to score 15 runs had to face the wrath of the Pakistan bowlers and was admired for how he handled numerous blows to his body at the hands of the ferocious pace attack and in the 4th Test in Sialkot he sent back medical assistance and played the match with a bleeding nose. The youngster from Mumbai was surely destined for greatness with such unshakable will power.

In the same year on 16th December, a one-day game which was scheduled to take place in Peshawar was cancelled due to bad light and a 20-over exhibition match was played to please the audience. In this match, the world witnessed a different Sachin Tendulkar, where even his captain back then, Krishnamachari Srikanth said, 'one of the best innings I have seen'.

16 year Old Sachin Tendulkar Smashing Sixes. Two against Mushtaq Ahmed and Three Against Abdul Qadir. 1989. Peshawar One Day that was not possible due to rain and wet outfield. Instead an exhibition game was played. pic.twitter.com/2HhYm0ctp9 — Arslan Majid (@ArslanMCL1) June 16, 2022

Pakistan batting first set up a target of 157 runs on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Mansoor Akhtar and Salim Malik. India in reply fell four runs short of the target but Tendulkar wowed the Peshawar crowd with an unbeaten 18 ball 53. He hit four sixes against the great Abdul Qadir and two sixes against Mushtaq Ahmed. In Qadir’s over he smashed 27 runs in an over, which includes three consecutive sixes.