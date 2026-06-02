Watch: Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar doing the ‘Kikli’ dance during RCB’s IPL 2026 title celebrations

Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were doing random dance steps before the former RCB captain urged the latter to perform the Kikli step. Kohli wrote "Kikli boys" with the laughing emoji above the video

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Two of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s most important players who paved the way for them to clinch back-to-back Indian Premier League titles – Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave us a wholesome moment during RCB’s trophy celebrations as the experienced duo performed the famous Punjabi Kikli dance move with each other.

Virat Kohli, who was named man of the match in the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, uploaded the video of him dancing with Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his Instagram story. The clip has went viral since then with fans of both players reposting it multiple times.

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Watch the video

The Instagram story began with Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar doing random dance steps before the former RCB captain urged the latter to perform the Kikli step. Kohli wrote “Kikli boys” with the laughing emoji above the video.

Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s IPL 2026 in numbers

Both Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar deserve to celebrate RCB’s consecutive title wins as the duo were absolutely crucial for them throughout the tournament. In the finale too, both Kohli and Bhuvneshwar had put up influential performances which led to Bengaluru beating Gujarat by 5 wickets in an one-sided affair.

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While Virat Kohli crossed the 600-run mark in the IPL for the 4th season in a row, Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished 2nd in the Purple Cap (most wickets) race because of one wicket less than the eventual winner Kagiso Rabada who concluded the 2026 edition with 29 scalps to his name.

Kohli amassed a total of 675 runs, finishing 4th in the Orange Cap race. He also broke the century drought by hitting a sensational 105* against arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders, which was his 9th overall and 1st since 2024.

When will Virat Kohli be in action next?

Virat Kohli will return to action very soon when India hosts Afghanistan for a 3-match ODI series after the one-off Test match from June 6 to 10. The former captain will don the Indian jersey for the first time since January on June 13 (1st ODI), 17 (2nd ODI) and 20 (3rd ODI).