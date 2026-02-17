Home

Sports

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj during Vrindavan visit

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj during Vrindavan visit

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted in Vrindavan seeking blessing from Premanand ji Maharaj.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand ji Maharaj

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were recently seen at the Mumbai airport. Soon after, they were spotted in Vrindavan seeking blessings Premanand Ji Maharaj. There pictures surfaced online and quickly caught everyone’s attention.

On Tuesday morning, the couple arrived at Keli Kunj Ashram around 5:30 am to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. They offered darshan and also had a private interaction with the guru during their visit.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Seeking Blessings at Vrindavan🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/q7pM5MyxT9 — Vikram (@vikyriky6063) February 17, 2026

Anushka and Virat were spotted in traditional attire

In the photos, Anushka and Virat were seen dressed in traditional attire, Virat in a dhoti-kurta and Anushka in a blue and white suit. Both were also seen wearing tulsi malas around their necks and had tilaks on their foreheads as they joined in the chants at the ashram.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Shri Premanad Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZjrh5TUDg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2026

The couple have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram several times previously. Photos and videos from their earlier visit have also surfaced online, showing the couple seated before the guru with folded hands as a mark of respect.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy, December 2017

After dating for a period of four years, Anushka and Virat got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family in Italy in December 2017. The couple were blessed with daughter, Vamika after three years of their wedding. On February 15, 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Akaay.

The couple have now moved to London and are rarely spotted in India. They recently grabbed attention with their appearance in a Dubai Tourism advertisement, where their chemistry and romance won over fans.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, failed to perform at the box office. She was set to return with ‘Chakda Xpress’, a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but the project was eventually shelved.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.