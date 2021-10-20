Dubai: Captain, Virat Kohli was expected to sit out in India’s second warm-up match against Australia but he instead came on the field and even bowled 2 overs for the team. Virat was given rest as Rohit filled up his boots at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday. The Men in Blue won their last game against England, winning by 6 wickets.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Warm-up 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Lead India's Solid Start in 153 Chase vs Australia

Virat Kohli bowling, 2nd practice match, Ind v Aus, 20/10/2021. pic.twitter.com/ftmaMJft0l — Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi ♥️ (@mahiratxmahirit) October 20, 2021

Virat Kohli is not playing today’s Warm-up Match but even then he is fielding – Commitment of this man is Amazing. pic.twitter.com/LhgzaPrKzm — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 20, 2021



Virat Kohli bowled 2 overs and conceded a decent 12 runs from his spell. India went off to a flier in the opening stages of the game as the spinners headed by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar took four out of the five wickets. Australia then went onto set a target of 153, thanks to the heroics of Marcus Stoinis’ quick-fire 41 and Steve Smith’s well made 57. Also Read - MS Dhoni Helps Rishabh Pant With Wicketkeeping Drills While Virat Kohli's India Take on Australia in Warm-up Game, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, “Virat Kohli, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are resting today. We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we’ll try all those things today.”

“Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it’ll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn’t started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a sixth bowler,” Rohti added.

India will play their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.