Leicester: With a little over a week to go for the start of the much-awaited fifth Test versus England, the Indian team looked in high spirits during their practice session at Leicester on Monday. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were spotted having a hit in the nets, Virat Kohli and his gang featuring Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami among others engaged in some football.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Misses Flight to England After Testing Positive For Covid-19

It is no secret that Kohli loves football and when he was captain of the side, they often warmed up with a session of football ahead of a game. Also Read - India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup - Who Will Win? Harbhajan Singh Avoids Making Prediction

Here is the video that was posted by Leicestershire Foxes page. Also Read - 'Count Your Blessings': KL Rahul Shares Post Amid Road to Recovery

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will get underway from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 before the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, slated to begin on September 10 last year, was postponed abruptly due to a fear of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visiting party.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Ravi Ashwin has tested positive for COVID and has missed the flight to the UK.