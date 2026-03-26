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WATCH: Virat Kohli gives a nickname to THIS star ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

WATCH: Virat Kohli gives a nickname to THIS star ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Virat Kohli gives a nickname to his teammate ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Virat Kohli gives a nickname to s star player

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has two days left. The opening match of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Virat Kohli gives new nickname to a star player ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, during the training session of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli set a new nickname for his teammate.

Star Indian player Venkatesh Iyer was seen bowling in the nets for the team. Not only this, he bowled brilliantly and destroyed the stumps. However, Virat Kohli praised his bowling and called him ‘Venkateshwar’.

‘Tu toh Allan Donald bana hua hai’: Virat Kohli

Not only this, Virat even went up to him and said ‘Tu to Allan Donald bana hua hai’ (You look like Allan Donald). Allan Donald is a former South African player and one of the finest pacers of all time, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability.

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Wake up 12th Man Army, a new nick name just dropped. Watch the video for what VK said. This is Emmvee presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/GjhdlJv2TM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2026

RCB sign Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore in IPL 2026 mini-auction

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquired all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore. After a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB secured the top-order batter, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, Venkatesh Iyer will help them to improve and give strength to the RCB batting line-up.

Aditya Birla Group acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 16600 crore

Recently, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was bought by Aditya Birla Group for Rs 16600 crore ahead of IPL 2026. RCB new chairman is Aryaman Birla. According to the reports, Aryaman Birla has a net worth of Rs 70000 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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