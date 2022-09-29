Trivandrum: Indian cricketers got a grand welcome in Kerala for the T20I match against South Africa where thousands of people gathered around the team bus. India’s ex-captain Virat Kohli who is currently playing against South Africa was spotted taking to her wife Anushka Sharma on a video call after the first T20I in the team bus while returning back to the hotel at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. India won the T20I first match against the visitors by 8 wickets.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Fan Breaches Security at Trivandrum, Touches India Captain's Feet| See Viral PICS

Here is the viral video of Virat Kohli talking to Anushka Sharma: Also Read - The Suryakumar Yadav That Indian Cricket Almost Missed

Virat Kohli in video call with Anushka while returning from match and shows it to fans 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/OrlHnV5I6A — User Hyped up for PS1 (@KohlifiedGal) September 29, 2022

Also Read - India ODI Squad Against South Africa Likely to be Announced Today; Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Men in Blue, Sanju Samson to be Deputy- Report

A clinical performance first with the ball and then with the bat by the hosts ensured a 8-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st T20 match. It was an Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar show that created havoc for South Africans initially as they visitors lost half their side in the first 2 overs.

On a two-paced pitch with green tinge as international cricket returned to the venue after three years, Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24) justified Rohit Sharma’s call to bowl first as they scythed through South Africa’s top-order by picking five wickets on the first 15 balls of the innings to restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 106/8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Deepak Chahar 2/24) lost to India 110/2 in 16.4 overs (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1/16, Anrich Nortje 1/32) by eight wickets