London: Without a doubt, India skipper is one of the fittest cricketers in the world in the modern era – if not the fittest. The Delhi-born cricketer transformed himself over the last few years and the world has taken notice of it. Not only has his game improved leaps and bounds, but today he is easily one of the greats. Fitness, along with discipline – has played a massive part in Kohli's transformation.

Currently, in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts, Kohli found time to go and sweat. The workout video where Kohli is seen working on his legs and core body strength has gone viral with over 1 mn likes in 60 minutes. That once again goes to show the level of dedication the Indian captain has and the following he enjoys.

Kohli and Co were outplayed by New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final by eight wickets at Southampton. The Indian captain got among the runs but could not go on to get a big one and was dismissed by his RCB teammate Kyle Jamieson on both occasions.

With the first Test versus England a few weeks away, India would get some much-needed simulation when they take on Select County XI in a three-day tour game.

Eyes and hopes would be pinned on the Indian captain and he would dearly hope he can deliver. The pressure would be on Kohli who has not smashed a century over the last 18 months. Plaudits feel this is India’s best chance of winning a Test series on English soil as they have all their bases covered.