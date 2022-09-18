Virat Kohli on Sunday landed in Mohali for the T20I series against Australia. India will play 3 T20I matches against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup 2022. India’s star batter Virat Kohli was spotted at Mohali airport ahead of the T20I series against Australia. A fan was also spotted taking a selfie with Virat Kohli on the airplane. The photos and video has gone viral.Also Read - Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: India's Ex-Skipper New Look Ahead of India vs Australia T20I Series

Virat Kohli arrives in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/7Dmvo2Nscd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2022

Virat Kohli Clicked Spotted With Fan at The Airport ❤😍#ViratKohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WqWdOJKgzI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TrendVkohli) September 18, 2022

During the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022, Kohli scored his maiden T20I century (122 not off 61 balls) which marked his resurgence to form.

Following a break from cricket, Virat had a brilliant Asia Cup where he emerged as the tournament’s second highest scorer and was in sublime touch. His form is a good sign for India ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is less than a month away.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.